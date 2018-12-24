Share:

Prime Minister Imran Khan on Monday called a meeting of senior Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf leaders to discuss party's narrative and future strategy in light of the coming accountability court verdict against Nawaz Sharif, sources informed.

The Accountability Court is set to announce its verdicts in the remaining two corruption references against former prime minister Nawaz Sharif today.

Accountability Court II Judge Arshad Malik had reserved the verdicts in Flagship Investment and Al-Azizia references against the Sharif family on Wednesday.

The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf spokespersons are also invited in the meeting scheduled at the Prime Minister office at 3 pm.

Sources have said that given the intensity of the political situation, the premier is expected to personally give directions to the party representatives.

The party insiders have said that the prime minister is expected to urge the leaders to efficiently present party's stances on the accountability cases at the national media.