Information Minister Chaudhry Fawad Hussain says Prime Minister Imran Khan is taking forward the vision of Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah to make Pakistan a modern and forward looking Muslim country.

Speaking after inauguration of photo exhibition on Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah at Lok Visra in Islamabad on Monday, he said the father of the nation established a moderate state that defied the extremist mindset.

He said justice delivered against corrupt elements will set the development course of the nation right.