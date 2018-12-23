Share:

LODHRAN-The district police claimed to have arrested the suspect allegedly involved in the abduction, rape and murder of a nine years old boy and started investigation. According to police, nine-year-old Sabir was abducted by unknown suspects on 20th of September when he was playing outside his house. On 21st of September, his dead body was found in sugarcane fields.

According to initial investigation, the victim was raped and murdered at which the police registered a case and started investigation.

PFSA Lahore's Multan Unit's team was called to the crime scene. They collected the evidence from the crime scene and sent to PFSA Lahore for analysis while post-mortem of the dead body was conducted at District Headquarters Hospital, Lodhran. The PFSA team geo fenced the crime scene and learnt found out that victim was sexually assaulted. On the orders of DPO Lodhran, a joint investigation team under the supervision of SDPO/DSP Circle Lodhran was constituted. The team used modern technology and their professional skills to conduct investigation and included the suspect into the investigation.

The police also included 80 persons into the investigation and gathered the data of 275 people from the area and dispatched the DNA tests of the suspects to PFSA Lahore. Upon results, suspect Shakir's DNA matched upon which criminal he was arrested by the police. Further investigation was underway.