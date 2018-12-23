Share:

BAHAWALPUR-During a crackdown on outlaws, Bahawalpur police arrested several professional and wanted criminals. Police Station Cantt and Baghdadul Jadeed in a crackdown on liquor dealers arrested criminals named Safdar Masih, Zikriya Bari and Afzal Masih and recovered 140 litres of liquor from their possession. Police Station Civil Lines, Khairpur Tamewali and City Hasilpur during a crackdown on drug-dealers arrested criminals named Jumma Khan, Sajjad Ahmad, Hanif, Sajjad and Boota and recovered 2.9kg of Charas from their possession.

Police Station Khairpur Tamewali during a crackdown on gamblers arrested gamblers named Ismail, Irshad Hussain, Mazhar Hussain, Ejaz, Imran, Ghulam Mustafa, Sajid, Fahim and Arfan and recovered billiard sticks, billiard piece, mobile phone and Rs5,710 stake money from their possession.

Police Station Baghdadul Jadeed during a crackdown on illegal weapons arrested criminals named Afzaal and recovered 30 bore pistol with three rounds while Police Station Derawar during a crackdown on wanted criminals arrested M Nawaz of Category A. Police registered cases against the criminals at respective police stations and started the proceedings. District Police Officer Bahawalpur Ameer Taimoor Khan said that crackdown on wanted and professional criminals would continue and no leniency would be shown to them and strict action would be taken against them.

Agriculture seminar

Agriculture Department Punjab will hold a seminar on the topic of cultivation and significance of wheat edible oil producing crops on Monday at Noor Mehal Marque Bahawalpur. Provincial Minister for Agriculture Malik Nauman Ahmad Langrial will be the Chief Guest and Provincial Secretary Agriculture Wasif Khursheed will preside over the ceremony.