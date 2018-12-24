Share:

BADIN - Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) Badin and Thatta districts jointly organised workers convention in Memon community hall Badin on Sunday.

Addressing the convention, Bashir Ahmed Sodal, Joint Secretary, PTI Sindh, Imran Ismail Alwi, Sikander Ali Lashari, former president, youth wing Sindh, Sardar Zubair Fazli, president, PTI district Badin, Dr Mehmood Sheikh, general secretary, Nasreen Ansari, leader of ladies wing Badin, Saeeda Parveen and others said the previous rulers destroyed institutions of the country through their corruption.

Prime Minister Imran Khan took initiatives to eliminate corrupt mafia and accountability would lead the country towards prosperity.

They said country was moving in the right direction. They said price hike would be temporary. They said that PTI chairman and Prime Minister of Pakistan Imran Khan was informed about the issues of Badin and Thatta districts especially coastal belt and he assured that all the issues would be resolved on top priority.

On this occasion, Syed Sheral Shah, president, youth wing, district Badin, Ahmed Khan Mallah, president, labour wing Badin, Asghar Ali Mughal and others also addressed the convention.