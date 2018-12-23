Share:

NOORPUR THAL-PTI MNA Malik Muhammad Ehsan Ullah Khan Tiwana visited different villages of the Thal here the other day. He held meetings with different people from various villages. He listened to their problems and issued on-the-spot instructions for the resolution. Talking on the occasion, Malik Ehsan Ullah said that solving the problems of the common persons was his commitment.

"Solving your problems is my responsibility. Liaison with the people will be strengthened with every passing time and no one will be allowed to create hurdles in the solution to public problems," he added.

On the other hand, Assistant Commissioner Ch Muhammad Jafir Gujar has said that the provision of quality education at District Public School Noorpur Thal was his top priority.

Talking to media, he said that vacant posts in DPS to be filled on merit. The AC said the improvement in performance of the institutions was his first priority. He said that he aimed to ensure good health and provision of quality education in the schools of the Thal. Ch Muhammad Jafir Gujar explained that under this programme, school students of DPS would be provided facilities.