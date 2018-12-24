Share:

MOSCOW - Russian President Vladimir Putin instructed the Russian investigative authorities to find out the reasons that led to the deaths of people in a mine in the Russian city of Solikamsk, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said Sunday.

Putin also had a telephone conversation with Perm Territory Governor Maxim Reshetnikov and Minister of Civil Defense, Emergencies and Disaster Relief Yevgeny Zinichev, according to Peskov.

“The president listened to their reports and ordered to take all necessary measures to assist those affected [by the tragedy] and the families of the victims,” the spokesman said.

Earlier in the day, the press service of Reshetnikov said that rescuers found eight bodies of miners, who had been trapped in the mine of Russian potash producer Uralkali after a fire occurred there.