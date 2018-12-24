Share:

ISLAMABAD - Legendary vocalist and actress Malika-e-Tarannum Noor Jehan was remembered on her 18th death anniversary being observed on Sunday.

She was renowned as one of the greatest and most influential singers of her time in South Asia and was given the honorific title of Malika-e-Tarannum.

Noor Jehan had started her musical career from Calcutta at the age of nine as a singer child star. She inherited music as she was born in a music family.

Noor Jehan, also known as Malika-e-Tarannum (Queen of Melody) sang thousands of songs during her career. After partition, she moved from Bombay and started her film career in Pakistan as actress, singer and the first female film director with film Chann Wey in 1951. Her last film Ghalib was released in 1961.

Noor Jehan ruled the film industry for more than 35 years and sung appropriately six thousand songs for Urdu, Punjabi and Sindhi films. She received many awards‚ including the highest Pakistani honor in entertainment Tamgha-e-Imtiaz (The Pride of Performance) in 1966.

Malika-e-Tarrannum’s national patriotic songs, during 1965 Pak- India War, are an important part of our national history. Noor Jehan died on December 23, 2000 in Karachi.