Chief Justice of Pakistan, Justice Mian Saqib Nisar heard the case pertaining to the fake degrees of the PIA pilots at the Supreme Court Lahore registry on Monday.

The court was told by the Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) lawyers during the hearing that some pilots are not cooperating with the CAA for the re-verification of their degrees.

The Chief Justice Saqib Nisar ordered the CAA to carry on its investigation into the veracity of the pilots’ degrees.