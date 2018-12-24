Share:

The Supreme Court of Pakistan on Monday ruled that the railways land not to be used to set up the housing societies or issued lease for it, till the next order of the court.

The SC heard suo moto case on deficit in Pakistan Railways today. Railways Minister Shaikh Rashid Ahmed appeared before a two-member bench in the case.

Headed by Chief Justice Saqib Nisar, the court stated, “Stay orders from all high courts and subordinate courts about the railways lands.”

The judges remarked that the railways land owned by the department and only the railways could utilize these lands.

The court also ordered the removal of encroachments from the railways land. The court remarked that the railways’ land is owned by the federal government and not the department.

The apex court also summoned the owners of the Royal Palm Club in the next hearing of the case.

The bench then adjourned the case till December 27.