Share:

SIALKOT/ MULTAN/ SARGODHA/ KHANEWAL/ KAMALIA-The Sialkot police have ensured foolproof security measures at all 83 churches in Sialkot district's four tehsils - Sialkot, Daska, Sambrial and Pasrur - on the eve of Christmas.

Sialkot ADC (Revenue) Sadia Mehar told the media that the police had been put on high alert, and adding that the policemen and personnel of the law enforcing agencies were keeping 24 hours vigilant eyes on the suspected persons.

She revealed that district administration of Sialkot had already established as many as five Christmas bazaars in Sialkot district's four tehsils - Sialkot, Daska, Sambrial and Pasrur - for facilitating the local Christian community.

ADC (Revenue) Sialkot Sadia Mehar told the newsmen that all the daily used commodities would be sold out there at the Christmas bazaars on subsidised rates to the local Christians on the eve of Christmas Day.

She visited the Christmas bazaars and reviewed in details the arrangements made there to facilitate the Christian community.

Senior Vice President PTI (Minorities Wing) Punjab Dr Mehbub John Piyara said that the Christians have decorated and illuminated all the Churches to celebrate the Christmas with traditional zeal, enthusiasm and religious fervour.

Earlier, the Sialkot Deputy Commissioner Dr. Syed Bilal Haider reviewed the security arrangements made by the district administration on the eve of Christmas during a special meeting here.

Principal Govt. Murray College Sialkot Prof. Javaid Akhtar Billah distributed Christmas gifts to the college's Christian staff during a ceremony.

Meanwhile, MNA (Minorities) Shunila Ruth, MPA Syeda Farah Azami, Christian religious leaders and scholars and Muhammad Ejaz Noori (Chairman Pakistan Council for Social Welfare and Human Rights-PCSWHR), while addressing the separate meetings of the Christian community ahead of Christmas here, said that the minorities have been enjoying complete religious freedom in the country and the present government was making all out sincere efforts for protecting all the rights of the minorities.

In MULTAN, police have finalised a security plan to maintain law and order situation on the Christmas day, going to be celebrated on December 25. According to police, City Police Officer (CPO) Munir Masood Marth has issued security plan for Christmas as more than 1,300 police officers and officials would be deployed on security duty to avoid any untoward incident.

There are 43 churches across Multan district, out of which three have been declared sensitive. Police said monitoring of these three sensitive churches were being ensured.

Police have installed CCTV cameras at churches and established a control room at deputy commissioner office where monitoring was being ensured round-the-clock, sources added.

CHRISTMAS PREPARATIONS

The Christian community in Sargodha finalised preparations for celebrating Christmas in a befitting manner.

A Christian community member Yousaf told APP that Christmas celebrations would organised in all churches and different city areas on December 25.

The Christian community has decorated churches, their homes, trees and markets with colourful lights.

A local Christian Arif said they follow the Jesus Christ philosophy of love, peace and brotherhood for maintenance of peace in society.

Christmas cakes, trees, Santa clause, songs and other gifts were available at shopping centres and markets.

CHRISTMAS MESSAGE

Khanewal Deputy Commissioner Ashfaq Ahmad Chaudhry has said that Christmas brings the massage of respect, love, brotherhood and peace for all of us. He added that according to the directions of government of Punjab, the district government is every time active for the welfare of minorities and stand with their happiness.

He was addressing the meeting of consisting of Christmas bazaar and Christmas day. In this meeting, DPO Khanewal Mohammad Masoom, ADCG Akhtar Mandhera and the members of Christian community pastor Alwen Wilson, pastor Shameem Berkat, Peter John Devid John, member peace committee and member district council Jakob Wazeer, Hanook Gill and others members of Christian community were present.

DC Ashfaq Ahmad while addressing the participants of the meeting said that now the district government of Khanewal would have been consisted the Christmas bazaar in Shanti Nager Khanewal and Chak number 133/15L Mian Channu at the occasion of Christmas day so as Christian community could celebrate their Christmas day in better ways.

On the occasion, DPO Khanewal Muhammad Masoom said that police departments have completed the security administrations. In 90 churches of district Khanewal 1 church has been kept in A category, 15 churches in B category and 74 churches in C category. DPO urged to the Christian community participants that they must cooperate with the police at their holy day. The participants assured the district administration of complete cooperation with the police at that holy occasion.

CHRISTIAN EMPLOYEES GET ADVANCED SALARIES

Kamalia Municipal Committee (MC) Chairman Sharif Malik distributed the advance salary of December to the Christian employees of the municipality.

Speaking on the occasion, MC chairman Sharif Malik told the media that the Christian community was the most important part of the department. "They are dedicated to their work and are hard working. We respect their religious festivals. Minorities have all kinds of religious freedom in Pakistan.

The best arrangements have been made on Christmas so that all of the Christian community could happily celebrate Christmas," he stated. He offered Christmas greetings to the whole Christian community of the city.