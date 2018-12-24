Share:

Sindh High Court (SHC) on Monday granted an interim bail to former Sindh Chief Minister Syed Qaim Ali Shah against Rs1 million surety till next week of February 2019 and directed him to cooperate with National Accountability Bureau (NAB).

A two-member bench of the SHC heard the bail plea of Shah filed against the NAB for issuing him a call-up notice in connection with a probe into illegal allotment of land in the Malir River bed . The Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) leader pleaded with the court to grant him a bail before arrest and restrain the anti-graft watchdog from arresting him.

Zameer Ghumro, the counsel of the Ex-CM, told the court that his client had received a call-up notice from NAB for 26 December. He said that the land, which was allotted, had later been cancelled. However, the bench granted Shah interim bail till next week of the February.

Shah contended in the bail plea that NAB had sent him a call-up notice on December 18. Refuting allegations of any offence, Shah said that he had cancelled the allotment of the land. Terming the call-up notice political vendetta, the former chief minister said, “NAB has been subjecting the PPP to political vengeance.” He requested the court to declare the notice illegal and stop the Bureau from arresting him.