LAHORE - The police department on Sunday suspended the services of three policemen for not removing the handcuffs of Professor Mian Javed Ahmad even after his death at the stretcher in the Services Hospital.

A police spokesman said the officers were suspended in the light of the inquiry report submitted by SP (Headquarters) Syed Karrar Hussain Shah. The SP also ordered departmental inquiry against the policemen for further action.

Earlier, Lahore DIG (Operations) Waqas Nazir had ordered the SP (Headquarters) to initiate an inquiry and send back a detailed report to his office about the incident. According to the spokesman, ASI Abdul Qayyum, Head Constable Muhammad Azam, and Constable Imran were suspended from the service.

According to the inquiry officer, the policemen did not remove the handcuffs and tried to strictly follow the rules and regulations when they shifted the university professor to the hospital for treatment. “However, they did not do this with malafide intention,” the inquiry report revealed.

Professor Javed Ahmad who was arrested by NAB two months ago died in Lahore’s high-security prison on Friday. Following his death in custody, some photos of the handcuffed body went viral on the social media and brought condemnations from all and sundry. Also, many people took to the social networking sites to condemn the death.