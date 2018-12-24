Share:

KARACHI - Three people died in separate road accidents on Sunday.

In the first incident, a man died while another received wounds during a collision between two cars in Defence Housing Authority, here on Sunday.

The accident took place at Khayaban-e-Ittehad in DHA. Reacting on information police rushed to the spot and said that two speedy cars collided with each other. As a result, , the drivers of both the cars were wounded. The injured persons were taken to the Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Center for medical treatment where one of them succumbed to his injuries during treatment. The deceased was later identified as 50-year-old Abid Fateh while the injured as Fahad. Police said that they were investigating the case. No case has been registered.

Separately, a twelve-year-old Abdur Rehman and eighteen-year-old Zohair had lost their lives in a road accident. Police said that the accident took place on main Karimabad flyover, adding that the victims were taken to Abbasi Shaheed Hospital for medical treatment where both of them succumbed to their injuries during treatment.

Police said that deceased were brothers of each other and resided in Gulberg area, adding that the accident took place when a hit-and-run vehicle hit their motorcycle. A case has been registered while further investigation was underway.

Four suspects held

Rangers Sunday claimed to have arrested four suspects during separate raids in parts of a city. According to Rangers spokesperson, the four suspects who were later identified as Bilal Lodhi, Israr Lodhi alias Shahrukh, Moiuddin alias Naveed Master and Shoaib were arrested during separate raids in Gadap, Korangi and Zaman Town localities, adding that the suspects arrested were involved in various cases of street crimes and robberies.

The Rangers also claimed to have recovered arms and ammunitions from their possession. The suspects were later handed over to the police for further legal action.