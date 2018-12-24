Share:

Panama Joint Investigation team head Wajid Zia on Monday took charge as Railways Police Inspector General after transfer from the Federal Investigative Agency (FIA).

Wajid Zia , a grade 21 officer who was earlier serving as Additional Director in the FIA, was transferred to the Railways Police .

Zia had headed the Panama JIT formed on the orders of Supreme Court to probe the financial dealings of former prime minister Nawaz Sharif and his family members.

DIG Operations Shariq Jamal Khan briefed Zia on the railway operations.

Zia said that he will put his utmost effort for the improvement of railways across the country.