SIALKOT-Two women including a young girl were kidnapped in separate incidents occurred in Daska tehsil on Sunday. In village Gojra-Bambaanwala, Daska tehsil, two unknown armed accused forcibly kidnapped a young girl Momina Irfan (14) when she was near a local school. The accused fled away. Bambaanwala police have registered a case with no arrest or recovery.

In village Jessarwala, Daska tehsil, some unknown armed accused forcibly kidnapped local labourer Muhammad Sajjad's wife Tanzeela Bibi (25) at gunpoint from her house. Daska Saddr police have registered a case with no arrest.

Development linked to healthy activities

Director General Sports Punjab Nadeem Sarwar has linked the national development and prosperity with the promotion of sports and other healthy activities.

He stated this while talking to the newsmen and youngsters during his visit to Jinnah Stadium Sialkot and Nawaz Sharif Hockey Stadium Sialkot here. He announced the early renovation of both of these stadiums as well.

DG Sports Punjab stressed the need of promotion sports and games, saying that this step was vital for the proper physical and mental growth of the children, saying that the good physical and mental health creates the positive thoughts for a healthy society in the country.

DG Sports Punjab Nadeem Sarwar added that it was the national obligation of every one to come forward and play a pivotal role in motivating the young generation towards the games and sports for their healthy mental and physical growth.

He said that the government was fully aware of the problems of the youth and was making all out sincere efforts for the amicable solution to their problems as well. He said that the government was leaving no stone unturned to explore , polish and promote the national talent among the youth, saying that there was no doubt to say that the Pakistan was enriched with national talent of sports.

He asked the youth to utilize their national capabilities for bringing back the international glory of Pakistan in sports, as Pakistan had won the world titles in different sports fields including squash, hockey and cricket a few decades ago as well.