GHOTKI - Ghotki police claimed to have held four drug peddlers besides recovering 15 cartons of illicit liquor from them in the limits of Khanpur Mahar Police Station on Monday. According to press conference Ghotki SSP Dr Farrukh Ali Lanjar said that on a tip off Khanpur Mahar police led by Inspector Liaquat Ali Mahar and his team raided a house situated near Engro good area and nabbed four people namely Dodo Khan, Irshad Ali, Asif Ali and Jai Pirkash. Dr said that as many as 312 bottles of whisky, 5 cell phones and Rs 9,250 cash were recovered from their possession while case was registered. Replying to a question, the SSP said that Ghotki police initiated crackdown against social elements throughout district. However no leniency would be meted out while action against social elements especially narcotics dealers, drug peddlers and gamblers will be continued.