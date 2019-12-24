Share:

KHANEWAL - The district police have finalised a foolproof security plan and as many as 473 police personnel will guard Churches and recreational on Christmas being celebrated on Wednesday (tomorrow).

Khanewal DPO Faisal Shehzad said that the police have devised stringent measures to let the Christian community celebrate their religious festival with peace of mind and independence. Speaking to the media, Faisal Shehzad foolproof arrangements have been made for security of churches.

He said that four DSPs, six inspectors, 38 Sub-Inspectors (SI), Assistant Sub Inspectors (ASIs), head constables have been tasked with perform security duty in and around churches across the district. The DPO informed that all churches have been categorised as: one church is of A-category, 15 B-category and 74 churches have been placed in C category out of a total of 90 churches across Khanewal district. He said that teams of Elite Force would continuously patrol, especially all sensitive areas of the district.

He said effective deployment have been made at all entry and exit points of the district to keep an eye on the suspects and avert any untoward incident. Faisal Shahzad further added that he would personally monitor the security measures devised for Christmas and no negligence in this regards would be tolerated at all.