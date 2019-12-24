Share:

At least 24 people died with 16 others injured as a bus carrying 40 people plunged into a ravine in Indonesia's South Sumatra province, Xinhua reported on Tuesday.

According to the Xinhua news agency, citing an official from the provincial disaster management agency, the incident took place on Monday evening in a remote near the town of Pagar Alam. All victims have already been rushed to a nearby hospital.

The agency also reported that the death toll could rise as many passengers received severe injuries.