QUETTA - Balochistan Assembly on Monday strongly condemned the implementation of the recently passed Citizenship Amendment Act of 2019 by the Indian government.

The resolution, tabled by Parliamentary Secretary for Minority Affairs Danesh Kumar in the House, reads that the Act is aggressive and will not bring religious harmony. It further states that aggressive designs of the Indian government of BJP are going to become a big threat to the entire region; that the Indian government’s recent move will provide more space to extremists in the region.

Danesh Kumar said the federal government had been requested in the resolution that the international community, United Nations, Human Rights Council, and other non-governmental organisations dealing with human rights must be contacted in this regard. “The world community should take notice of the Indian Citizenship Amendment Bill, 2019,” reads the resolution.

Asghar Khan Achakzai, member of the House from Awami National Party, on a Point of Order, condemned the raid conducted by security forces on the house of tribal leader of district Chaman Haji Faizullah Khan.

Nasarullah Khan Zairy, member from Pashtoonkhwah Milli Awami Party (PKMAP), also condemned the raid in Chaman, and asked to call the security personnel in speaker’s chamber for questioning. Members of the House belonging to the opposition registered their protest on the issues of Gwadar Port and the alleged usurpation of resources of Balochistan. Although, Minister for Finance Mir Zahoor Ahmed Buledi tried to calm the opposition down during their protest, but could not complete his arguments. Qadir Nayal stressed the need for chalking out a joint strategy in this regard. During the question and answer session, Sana Baloch, from BNP Mengal, said that out of 13,500 schools in the province, almost 50 percent of them were being supervised by a single teacher. “It shows how sincere we are with the future of Balochistan,” Sana commented. Later, on pointing out of the quorum, the session was prorogued till December 26.