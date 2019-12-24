Share:

LAHORE - Pakistan women team captain Bismah Maroof has said that they have learnt a lot in the recently-concluded England series despite poor results and they are keen to perform well in the West Indies and World Cup matches. Speaking at the press conference, Bismah said: “Although we are disappointed after losing the series against high-ranked England team, yet we have learnt a lot and ended the series in a positive note. We were missing experienced Sana Mir in the series. “We can restore our confidence by performing well in the upcoming matches against the West Indies in Australia before finally featuring in the Women World Cup 2020. Our players have been improving gradually and hopefully, we will be able to provide better results during the upcoming events and especially in the mega world cup,” she added. “We have been working hard on our skills and performances and giving special focus on improving our fielding. It is true that we still give extra runs to the other sides in important events but we are hopeful that we will overcome fielding mistakes to save extra runs as it will help in improving the overall performance of the national team. “The inclusion of experienced member of the team, Sana Mir, in the Wisden Team is a proud moment for us and her return to the national side will surely help us achieve the set targets ahead,” the women team skipper concluded.