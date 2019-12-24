Share:

ISLAMABAD - Prime Minister Imran Khan, in a long-due CCI meeting, yesterday expressed his resolve to amicably deal inter-related matters of provinces with consensus for the betterment of the country.

The CCI meeting, chaired by Prime Minister Imran Khan, holding a threadbare discussion on 16-point agenda constituted committees on some of the items to present reports in one month.

Prime Minister Imran Khan said that all provinces would be given their fair share of funds. “Sindh, Balochistan, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Punjab would be given their fair share of the money,” the premier said, adding the government would resolve the complexities pertaining to the issue of funds’ allotment.

The meeting, attended by chief ministers of four provinces, approved a draft bill for amendments to the Petroleum (Exploration & Production) Policy 2012.

The meeting deferred the important agenda item related to notification of population census till next meeting. “It has been decided to defer population census agenda till next meeting,” said Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan, addressing a press conference after the CCI meeting.

To a question about PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari’s refusal to appear before NAB, Firdous said that nobody is above the law. “Law cannot be challenged by anyone. His (Bilawal’s) father had also once made such kind of statement but later went to jail and got bail on health grounds,” she said, mentioning that Bilawal has been trapped in two different statements about incumbent government. “PPP has to get rid of corruption, otherwise it would have no roots even in Sindh province,” she remarked.

To a question about reservation of Sindh province on different matters, Firdous said there would be equal treatment to all the provinces including Sindh.

When asked about the arrest of PML-N MNA Ahsan Iqbal, Firdous said government has nothing to do with NAB. “Government has no role behind the arrest of Ahsan Iqbal,” she said mentioning that government will follow rules and regulations on all the matters.

To a question about increasing polio cases in different parts of the country, Firdous said it was decided in the meeting to make Pakistan polio-free country in 2020. “Zero tolerance be adopted for administering the vaccination,” said the special assistant.

Sharing the decisions of CCI meeting, Firdous said the meeting held discussion on summary of privatisation of Haveli Shah Bahadur and Balloki Power Plant.

The CCI also decided to install telemetry system across the country to ensure fair distribution of water in the country.

Firdous said the attorney general has given briefing about water distribution agreement among the provinces. It was decided to form a committee, which would give recommendation in a month.

She said the meeting reviewed the net-hydel profit issue in detail and decided to constitute a high-level committee comprising technical experts to prepare recommendations in this regard within one month.

“Energy projects are right of every province and all provinces will take NEPRA into confidence before approval of any energy project,” she said, mentioning the meeting approved the policy regarding exploration and production of oil. She said it has also been decided to take measures to improve the quality of production of local industries.

About the import of LNG (Liquefied natural gas) royalty to the Petroleum Ministry on LPG (Liquefied Petroleum Gas) production, the meeting decided the royalty will be finalised as per the sale of gas.

She said the prime minister asked the provincial governments to adopt collective strategy for equal curriculum and education system in the country.

The meeting also discussed the alternate energy policy 2019.

The CCI comprises of the prime minister and four chief ministers. Federal Minister for Inter Provincial Coordination Fahmida Mirza and four provincial chief secretaries have also been invited to the meeting.