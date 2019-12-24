Share:

LAHORE - Chinese efforts to bring mutual trade to a win-win situation would be a great favour to the economy of Pakistan. Chinese entrepreneurs should help Pakistani exporters to show their full presence in the Chinese markets.

These views were expressed by LCCI Vice President Mian Zahid Jawaid Ahmad while talking to a 24-member Chinese delegation from Shandong Province of China at the Lahore Chamber of Commerce & Industry.

The delegation, which has a vast range of businessmen from investors to vendors, was led by Yang Jun while LCCI EC members Muhammad Khalid, Haji Asif Seher, Wasif Yousaf & Fayyaz Haider and Mustafa Kauser were also present.

Mian Zahid Jawaid Ahmad said that the balance of trade between the two countries is heavily in favour of China, which requires to be turned into a win – win situation for both the countries. Pakistani products are best of the best and easily cater to the needs of Chinese market.

He said that both the countries not only share border but also have unanimity of views on various political & economic issues. The two countries have a combined market of more than 1.5 billion people and the trade volume needs to be pushed up.

The Chinese importers may have better prospects for Pakistani goods particularly of carpets, leather and leather products, surgical equipment, sports goods, fruits and vegetables, rice, pharmaceuticals, cotton etc. He said that Chinese investors should explore the business opportunities in the fields of refrigeration, healthcare products, locomotive accessories, rubber products, steel pipes/sheets, laser equipment, bearings, engineering tools, auto parts and machinery etc. He said that the projects under CPEC which holds key importance for One-Belt-One-Road program is inspiring the business community of China to consider Pakistan for further expanding trade & investment relations. This scenario promises to add new dimensions to bilateral ties. “It is encouraging to see that public and private sectors from both sides are actively engaged in policy consulting, technology exchange, market networking, investment consulting and brand recognition etc. We hope that these interactions will give us more exposure to excel”, he added.

