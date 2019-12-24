Share:

HAFIZABAD/GUJRANWALA - Four persons including a woman died in various incidents of enmity and road accidents in different areas here on Monday. A van driver died when he attempted to flee on a bike of a traffic warden and struck against a tractor-trolley, to escape legal action by the warden near Kot Dilawar. According to police source, traffic warden Muhammad Javed signalled the driver of van (1525) for routine checking near Abdullah Chowk but he accelerated the speed to avoid challan. However, the traffic warden chased the van on his bike and intercepted him near Kot Dilawar. The warden asked the driver Muhammad Rashid to get down. When the traffic warden was busy checking relevant documents, the driver fled away on the bike of the warden parked near the van. In the hurry he struck against a parked tractor-trolley and died on the spot. The police are investigating. Meanwhile, a young rickshaw driver who was later identified as Rana Nazim Ali, committed suicide by jumping in front of Karachi bound Pakistan Express near Thatha Khokhran Monday morning. He was fed up with his financial condition.

In another a woman died and four others including a woman got injured road accidents caused by poor visibility due to dense fog. Muhammad Sarwar along with his wife Khalida Bibi and Shahida Bibi was on way to Hafizabad on a bike, when a speeding car hit his bike. As a result Shahida Bibi died on the spot while Sarwar and his wife Khalida Bibi sustained serious injuries. In Gujranwala, a youth shot dead by unidentified persons here in the Ladhewala Warriach Police remit. According to police, Faisal, a resident of Mohallah Afzal Town went to market to purchase a cellphone but his dead body was found near Nullah in the next morning. The sources said that some unidentified killer(s) had brutally tortured him and cut his throat off with a sharp-edged knife. The police have shifted the dead body to hospital for autopsy and medico-legal formalities.