Share:

SYDNEY - Haris Rauf, the hero of Melbourne Stars' victory against Hobart Hurricanes in BBL 9, has expressed hope of being called up to Pakistan's squad for the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2020 next year. Rauf, 26, has become a big hit in the ongoing BBL after returning seven wickets in two matches for the Stars. He was previously best known for being a Lahore Qalandars pacer – he picked 11 wickets in 10 matches for them in the PSL earlier this year – but his stock has considerably risen following his startling rise in the ongoing BBL season. Rauf was drafted in as a replacement for Dale Steyn in the Stars' set-up on the eve of the tournament after the South African suffered a side strain. Rauf went on to star on debut with 2/20 against Brisbane heat, and followed it up with a match-winning 5/27 against the Hurricanes. "The T20 World Cup is coming up in Australia, and I'm trying to get fit for that," Rauf said through Sandeep Lamichhanne, who was acting as his translator after the victory over the Hurricanes. "I'm hoping to represent my country, Pakistan, in bigger levels. That's my only dream, to play for my country." Rauf is currently the top wicket-taker of the tournament. However, with Steyn regaining fitness, Rauf is in danger of losing his place in the side, although he is set to remain with the Stars squad for the duration of the tournament. His Stars team-mate Peter Handscomb said Rauf had a tricky start to his stint with the team, but has quickly won over his compatriots. "He's a good lad, he's come in and got around the boys straight away, which is great to see," Handscomb was quoted as saying by cricket.com.au.

"He's having fun, you can have a joke with him, which is great. "He wanted to impress straight up so he was coming in and bouncing all the blokes. I think he got a few blokes offside, but he's won them over pretty quick the way he was bowling the other night. He's just a good lad."