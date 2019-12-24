Share:

Hunter Biden is the subject of multiple criminal investigations related to “fraud, money laundering and a counterfeiting scheme,” the court documents filed Monday in his Arkansas paternity case revealed.

The allegations, according to the document, were pushed forward by a Florida-based private-eye firm, D&A Investigations, in Biden’s ongoing case against alleged baby mama Lunden Alexis Roberts, a former Washington, DC, stripper who went by “Dallas”, the New York Post reported.

Biden, 49, “is the subject of more than one criminal investigation involving fraud, money laundering and a counterfeiting scheme,” the filing alleges.

One of the investigations is related to Burisma Holdings, the Ukrainian energy company with which Biden held a board post while his father, Joe Biden, was vice president — drawing allegations of impropriety from Republicans, including President Trump, which ultimately led to the impeachment process.

The papers claim that “Biden and a group of business associates “established bank and financial accounts with Morgan Stanley … for Burisma Holdings Limited … for the money laundering scheme,” suggesting that the accounts showed an average account value of nearly $6.8 million between March 2014 and December 2015.

Biden and others — including Devon Archer, John Galanis and Bevan Cooney — allegedly “utilized a counterfeiting scheme to conceal the Morgan Stanley et al Average Account Value,” D&A claims in the papers filed at the Circuit Court of Independence County, Arkansas.

The filing also suggested that Biden had a hand in a plot including Galanis, Cooney and Archer to rip off Sioux Native Americans to the tune of $60 million through the shady sale of tribal bonds. Biden “did drum up business for the scheme,” D&A claims in its filing, without further elaboration.

The three-page document does not name the agencies behind the purported criminal probes of Biden in either case.

Galanis, Archer and Cooney were found guilty for their roles in June 2018, following a lengthy trial in Manhattan federal court.