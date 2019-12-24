Share:

LAHORE - IGP Shoaib Dastgir has directed DPOs to get security plans for Christmas, churches and recreational spots of Christians prepared under their personal supervision.

It should be ensured that the Christian community should be able to celebrate the event without any fear, he said in a directive. For entry into A-category churches, he said, CCTV cameras, metal detectors and walkthrough gates should be used. He directed that sniper shooters should be deployed at the roofs of sensitive churches. The Additional IG said 36,000 personnel would be performing security duties on Christmas. Of them, he explained, 22,000 would work during the day and 14,000 during night.

Meanwhile, DIG Operations Rai Babar Saeed reprimanded the DSPs and SHOs for failure to achieve targets for the arrest of proclaimed offenders.