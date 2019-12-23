Share:

ISLAMABAD-The International Islamic University Islamabad (IIUI) in a controversial decision on Monday suspended two officials from positions on the recommendations of a communication committee in student’s death at campus incident.

A third semester student of IIUI associated with Islami Jamiat Talba (IJT), Syed Tufail, died earlier this month in the result of a clash occurred between student groups.

Officials informed The Nation that when high power committee still had to submit its findings on the incident; another committee named ‘communication committee’ was formed later which recommended suspending the officials.

President IIUI Prof. Dr. Ahmed Yousif Ahmed Al Draiweesh had formed a communication committee comprising Dr. Tahir Khalily, Dr. Fazal-e-Rabbi, Dr. Hafiz Mohammad Anwar, Dr. Haroon Rashid, Dr Hafiz Bashir and Director Tahir Mehmood to communicate with the students protesting on the death of their fellow.

Officials said that high power committee comprising Dr. Zia-ul Haq, Dr. Aziz-ur-Rehman and Dr. Samina Malik was still probing the matter, but another committee was formed and officials were suspended.

“This committee was formed to communicate with IJT to listen to its demand and it recommended suspension of two officials,” said the official.

Officials also said that the administration instead of waiting for the findings of the high power committee, suspended the officials on the recommendations of the communication committee.

Division in the top management at IIUI had led to failure in preventing the violent clash at campus.

As per notifications available with The Nation, the administration suspended the university provost and director student adviser from their posts immediately.

The notification issued on suspension of provost said “on the recommendations of the committee constituted for communication with students on incident happened on 12.12.2019 Mr. Muhammad Shoaib Abdullah, Assistant Professor/Provost (male) is hereby suspended from the responsibilities of Provost (male) with immediate effect and till further orders.”

The office order said that the deputy provost will look after the routine matters of office of Provost (Male) during the suspension period.

Similarly, the notice issued regarding suspension of student advisor said on the recommendations of the committee constituted for communication with students on incident happened on 12.12.2019. Dr. Tariq Javed, Associate Professor/Student Advisor (male) is hereby suspended from the responsibilities of Student Advisor (male) with immediate effect and till further orders.”

The office order said that the deputy Student Advisor will look after the routine matters of office of Provost (Male) during the suspension period.

Earlier at mid-day, the IJT students held a protesting rally on Kashmir Highway demanding resignation of the rector IIUI Prof. Dr. Masoom Yasinzai, provost and student advisor.

Secretary Information IJT Auf Abdul Rehman talking to The Nation said that “IJT wants rector, provost and student advisor being nominated in the police report as they are prime responsible of the incident.”

He said that though the provost and student advisor have been suspended but IJT still demands resignation of the rector as he allegedly backed the ‘ethnic groups’ at university which resulted in the student clash and death of their fellow. He also said that university administration is also lenient towards students nominated in the police report due to which majority of students nominated have not been arrested by police. He claimed that the law enforcement departments have arrested only five accused nominated in police report out of 15 and 10 are still free to move.

Rector IIUI Prof. Dr. Masoom Yasinzai has denied backing any ethnic group in the university.

Spokesperson IIUI Nasir Farid responding to The Nation said that both officials have been stopped from working but the inquiry of the incident has not concluded yet.

He said that high power committee is probing the matter in detail and its findings will be implemented in letter and spirit.