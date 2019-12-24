Share:

ISLAMABAD (PR) The International Centre for Training and Development (ICTD) has been inaugurated at COMSATS Secretariat, Islamabad. The Centre has been jointly established by COMSATS and American Institute of Pakistan Studies (AIPS) under an agreement signed between the two organizations in January 2018. The Centre has been established with an aim to provide trainings by foreign experts in areas including climate change, intellectual property rights, higher education and leadership, and energy policy. Speaking at the ceremony, Dr. S M Junaid Zaidi, Executive Director COMSATS, emphasized the need for human resource development and capacity building of scientific community in the developing countries to bring them at par with the developed ones.