LAHORE - Jamaat-e-Islami Secretary General Ameerul Azim has greeted Christian on Christmat Christian community of Pakistan. In a ceremony held here on Monday to share joys of Christian staff working at Mansoora, he said the community deserved a great respect for their services to the country and that the JI always raised voice to protect the rights of the minorities inside and outside the parliament. Ameerul Azim said the JI organized the ceremony to participate in the celebration of the Christian community. He cut a cake and distributed gifts among the participants. Meanwhile, JI Deputy Emir Liaqat Baloch paid tribute to the ideological and educational service of the Islami Jamiat Talba on occasion of the 73rd foundation day of the student organization. In a statement, he said the IJP students were torch bearers of the ideology of Quaid-e-Azam, Allama Iqbal and Syed Abul Aala Maududi. He said IJP made countless sacrifices and played a historic role to defend the ideology on the bases of which Pakistan was achieved in 1947.