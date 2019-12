Share:

LAHORE - PML-N MNA Javed Lateef on Monday appeared before the NAB on Monday to explain his position in corruption charges against him. He denies all allegations as baseless. The Lahore High Court has restrained the NAB from proceedings against the PML-N legislator. Meanwhile, FIA’s cyber wing has summoned PML-N leader Ata Tarar for Dec 27. The agency has allegations against him.