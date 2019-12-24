Share:

ISLAMABAD - An illegally detained leader of Jamaat-e-Islami of occupied Kashmir Ghulam Mohammad Butt was martyred at Allahabad Jail in Uttar Pradesh, India.

Ghulam Mohammad Butt, 65, who was arrested in July this year and shifted to Allahabad jail in Uttar Pradesh after being booked under Public Safety Act (PSA) in July was martyred on Friday night, Kashmir Media Service reported.

Ghulam Mohammad Butt was son of Mohammad Sultan Butt and resident of Kulangam, Handwara, Indian Held Kashmir (IHK). Butt was also arrested during 2016 uprising and remained in detention for more than six months under PSA. He is survived by his old aged wife, two sons and two daughters.

Meanwhile, anti-India and pro-freedom banners and posters were witnessed at many places in IHK.

According to KMS, these were displayed on behalf of Jammu and Kashmir Students and Youth Forum. The posters and banners were posted in Pulwama, Kulgam, Shopian and Islamabad districts of occupied valley against the steps taken by India particularly in the wake of 5th August action.

Students and Youth Forum Chairman Manzoor Ahmad Butt in a statement strongly condemned the Indian state terrorism and atrocities in the occupied territory, saying that it had exposed the brutal face of India, the so-called champion of democracy. He denounced the international community’s silence over the ongoing atrocities in the occupied Kashmir and warned that if Kashmir was not resolved, it would have serious consequences not only for the region but for the whole world as well.