Share:

LAHORE-Actress Mansha Pasha and social activist Jibran Nasir held their engagement ceremony on Sunday.The pictures have gone viral on social media and people can’t stop praising the lovely couple.

Mansha Pasha was seen wearing a stunning pink ensemble by Omorosewhile Jibran wore a white shalwarkurta with double Ajrak.

The engagement ceremony was attended by who’s who of showbiz industry. Actor Junaid Khan and ZhalaySarhadi were also seen dancing in one video.

Rumours of their relationship began last year when a video of them dancing together at a friend’s mehndi circulated on social media. Mahira Khan took to Twitter a day after Jibran and Mansha got engaged.

The Humsafar star wrote: “Congratulations @manshapasha and @MJibranNasir May you both grow stronger together, may you be blessed with joy and peace. Sending you love and duas.”

Jibran and Mansha will tie the knot in 2020.