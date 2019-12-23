Share:

LAHORE-The Koblumpi Music Festival mesmerised the music enthusiasts with an amazing artists and brands. Indeed, it was one of the first ticketed music events in the city in some time.

The impressive music lineup brought together 16 amazing artists and bands from across Pakistan featuring 6 hours of power-packed live performances.

The festival opened with ArsalanHasan which was followed by Madlock, Harris Saeed, Luke William, Cosmic Fluid [the band came all the way from Karachi to perform at the festival], SikandarKaMandar and Bayaan.

The all new line-up of MekaalHasan Band then took the stage, who were later joined by FarheenRaza.

MekaalHasan then introduced the new 16-year old sensation Romaisa Tariq, a Jazz and Opera singer.

This was followed by live performances by Ali Suhail [where he also collaborated with Shorbanoor and Abdullah Siddiqui], KeerayMakoray, Poor Rich Boy [PRB collaborated with KeerayMakoray], Abdullah Siddiqui and Quadrum.

The festival ended with a signature Ali Noor live performance where he performed 4 brand new unreleased songs with a new band line-up. In attendance were music enthusiasts from Lahore along with celebrities and personalities such as the rock legend Ali Azmat, designer and radio personality Munib Nawaz and musicians MeeshaShafi, FarisShafi, Fahad Khan and Bilal Qasim to name a few.

Organized in partnership with Lotus PR, The Koblumpi Music Festival was an all day festival, from 12 noon to 8 pm, featuring a wide range of independent artists from across the country and engaging activities for kids and families such as jumping castles, cotton candy and popcorn stations, as well as a huge array of food stalls and refreshments.