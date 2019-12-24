Share:

Karachi - The 30th annual convocation of University of Karachi will be held at the Valika Cricket Ground at 09:30am on Saturday, December 28, 2019, the KU Registrar Professor Dr Saleem Shahzad announced on Monday. He mentioned that the Convocation Counter located at Room No1, Ground Floor, Old Administration Building, Karachi University, will remain open on December 24 and 25 (Tuesday and Wednesday) from 10am to 3pm to distribute the invitation cards. The M/s Rizvi Tailor will remain present at the same counter to facilitate the students who wish to get an academic costume for the convocation procession. He said that cards will be delivered only to the concerned recipient of Convocation 2019. He directed the students to bring payment slip and original CNIC. The KU Registrar Professor Dr Saleem Shahzad further said that the rehearsal will be held at the Valika Cricket Ground at 2:30pm on Friday. He directed students to take part in rehearsal in academic gowns to learn about steps and programs related to the convocation procession. He directed that this practice is mandatory for everyone. He added that there would be no public dealing and classes (morning and evening) will remain suspended at the University of Karachi. He mentioned that only those students who will be receiving degrees and/or gold medals will be allowed to enter the University on Friday and Saturday, December 27 and 28, 2019. He announced that there will be no examination in the morning and evening shift on December 27 and 28, 2019.