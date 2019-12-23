Share:

Rawalpindi-Lawyers on Monday locked down the judicial complex completely and did not allow the entry of judges in protest against a drive launched by the doctors and other quarters in the country to malign black coats after Punjab Institute of Cardiology (PIC) incident.

The lawyers, led by District Bar Association (DBA) President Syed Sohail Tanvir Shah and Secretary Shehzad Mir, also carried out a protest rally blocking Katcheri Chowk for vehicular movement. The lawyers on city’s busiest square triggered gigantic traffic jam across the city and on GT Road causing immense troubles for public.

According to details, scores of lawyers gathered in premises of judicial complex on call of Punjab Bar Council and staged a massive protest demonstration against some quarters involved in running a campaign to malign lawyers for creating mess in PIC and thrashing doctors.

The charged lawyers later on took out a rally on Jhelum Road blocking it for traffic. Charged lawyers chanted slogans against the government and doctors, Addressing the participants of rally, the speakers including President DBA Syed Sohail Tanvir Shah and Secretary Shehzad Mir condemned the character assassination campaign being run in the country.

“We are very well aware about the fact that some quarters are involved in throwing mud onto lawyers under a well thought policy,” they said warning government to stop these elements immediately.

They said the masses are being kept in darkness by the government about what actually happened in PIC, Lahore. They said the elected representatives of lawyers have been asking the government and the police to show the face of the lawyer who removed oxygen mask from the face of the patient in PIC but it was not done so far.

“Even the government, police and the management of PIC are not revealing the details of the victim patient,” the speakers said. They said the law enforcement agencies are ridiculing the lawyers by producing them before courts by covering their faces with black clothes as if they are terrorists.

“Stop this vicious campaign immediately or be ready to face the music,” said the elected representatives of the lawyers. They said they would not allow the judges to enter in the courtrooms for hearing of cases until provision of justice to the lawyers community in the country.

Protest by lawyers triggered a massive traffic jam in the city. Traffic wardens, following the directions of Chief Traffic Officer (CTO) Muhammad Bin Ashraf, controlled the traffic mess by putting extra efforts.

Similarly, Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP) Civil Lines Circle Beenish Uzair along with Inspector Ijaz, the security incharge of Judicial Complex, made elaborate security measures to avoid any untoward incident.

ASP Beenish also guided the cops to handle the difficult situation and to maintain law and order during protest of lawyers.