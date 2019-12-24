Share:

LAHORE - The Maj Gen Saeed-uz-Zaman Janjua Memorial Polo Cup 2019 sponsored by JS Bank will get underway today (Tuesday) here at Fortress Stadium. Lahore Polo & Country Club (LP&CC) President Col (R) Shoaib Aftab has said that total eight teams have been taking part in this eight-goal tournament, which are divided into two pools. Pool A consists of Diamond Paints, AOS Polo Team, Fly Boys and Master Paints Black while Pool B includes Barry’s, Artema Medical/Black Horse Paints, Platinum Homes and Master Paints. The LP&CC president said that the opening match of the tournament will take place between Diamond Paints and AOS Polo Team today (Tuesday) here at Fortress Stadium at 1:30 PM while in the second match of the opening day, Fly Boys will vie against Master Paints Black at the same venue at 2:30 PM. The subsidiary and main finals will be played on Sunday.