Share:

KARACHI - Mayor Wasim Akhtar said the Karachi Medical & Dental College successfully preserved its status as a medical institution of high caliber by sticking to its policy of strict merit in admission and other procedures.

He was speaking as chief guest in the annual “White Coat” ceremony held in the Karachi Medical & Dental College.

KMDC Principal of college Prof Dr Mehmood Haider and former students also spoke on this occasion.

The mayor urged the students of KMDC to own their alma mater and work for its betterment and progress.

He said that this college took rapid progress due to the fact that it was never allowed to be affected by the culture of nepotism and recommendation which has now rooted deep in our society.

The mayor said that the teachers of this college have worked here without any pay which is proof of their love for the city and its citizens.

He said he had taken the issues of this college to the prime minister and the chief justice of Pakistan and informed about the weak financial condition of educational institutes due to which it became hard to pay the salary of staff on time, however, he said his efforts never brought any result.

He congratulated the new students in the college and prayed for their success.

Akhtar said the female students are paying more attention on their studies that’s why this college too has more female students who have this ability to bring revolution in our society.