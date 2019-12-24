Share:

LAHORE - Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has said that entire India is agitating against the controversial Citizenship (Amendment) Act, 2019.

Indians have completely rejected this law, he said in a statement issued here on Monday. The chief minister said this law had exposed the black face of so-called secular India again. “Modi has become Hitler and his fascist design of Muslim genocide has revived the painful memories of Nazism,” he said. He regretted that the Modi government had made the lives of Indian Muslims a living hell.

He said that so-called claimants of democracy have ruined all democratic norms as well as human rights. Educated Indians are agitating against this controversial law, he said. “The Modi government is playing with fire and it will succumb to the fire of hegemonic fanaticism. Every civilised society has strongly condemned this controversial Indian law,” he said, adding that Modi’s agenda is leading India to destruction.

The chief minister said that Kashmiris are going through the most difficult phase and living the most miserable life due to the lockdown in the Indian Occupied Kashmir (IOK) that has been continuing for 141 days.