Most sections of the Motorway have been closed for traffic due to dense fog, reports Radio Pakistan.

According to Motorway police spokesman, M-I has been closed from Peshawar to Islamabad, M-3 from Faizpur to Abdul Hakeem, M-4 from Shorekot to Pindi Bhattian and M-5 Multan to Sukkur is also closed.

The visibility over National Highway is from zero to twenty meters.

The spokesman has advised commuters to seek help from 130 before travelling on this motorway.