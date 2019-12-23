Share:

ISLAMABAD-Speakers on Monday stressed government’s healthcare authorities to enhance capabilities to cope with looming threat of dengue in the country.

The Vice Chancellor (VC) of the National Skills University Prof. Muhammad Mukhtar, while addressing several clinicians, researchers, virologists, and experts urged the government and the general public to enhance their capacities and capabilities for coping with the looming threat of dengue fever in the country.

He said that dengue virus transmitting mosquitoes’ reproduction is curtailed; with the arrival of cold weather.It is time to plan well for the imminent danger of this infection as the mosquito eggs stay safe in the harsh environments, even temperatures below zero.

Prof. Dr. Hassan Abbas Zaheer, National Coordinator, SBTP from the Ministry of National Health Services, Regulation and Coordination elaborating on the dengue issue highlighted challenges in transfusion medicine as dengue fever ultimately compromises human blood characteristics and several elements particularly platelets circulating in the blood.

Dr. Muhammad Mukhtar, Director, Malaria Control Programme also outlined the dynamics of dengue spreading mosquitoes and disclosed that besides Aedes aegypti, the primary type spreading dengue fever causing virus traces of another kind the Aedes albopictus has also been found in various regions of the Punjab province.

Brig (R) Prof. Dr. Javaid Usman and Brig (R) Dr. Nadir Ali discussed the microbiological and clinical features of the dengue virus and the fever resulting from its infection.

Prof. Mukhtar urged the Safe Blood Transfusion Program administration to conduct such awareness sessions on a broader scale as the dengue management needs an integrated approach involving the caregivers, healthcare professionals, and the clinical management team.

Basic and clinical awareness about dengue fever is a prerequisite to identify exact morbidity and mortality from the disease accurately.

He appreciated efforts of Mr. Usman Waheed and the entire team of the SBTP for their role in educating clinicians and allied health professionals with necessary skills relevant to safe blood transfusion.

The Vice Chancellor also disclosed that National Skills University Islamabad, in collaboration with the SBTP, will initiate several certificate programmes related to general healthcare and particularly safe blood transfusion.