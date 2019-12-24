Share:

LAHORE - No objection certificates (NOCs for new petrol pumps in Punjab will be issued within seven days, a high level meeting decided on Monday. The meeting was presided over by Chief Secretary Punjab Major (r) Azam Suleman Khan. The meeting was convened to review matters related to construction and fuel companies and peoples’ problems regarding Revenue Department. Senior Member Board of Revenue, Commissioner Lahore, Deputy Commissioner Lahore were among the participants. Commissioners of other divisions joined the meeting through video conferencing. The chief secretary directed all commissioners to resolve problems being faced by construction companies so that these companies could complete their projects timely by fulfilling all legal requirements. Timely completion of these private construction projects would promote economic activities in the province, he added. He directed all field officers to complete process of ‘Gardavries’ twice a year so that people could be provided relief by ensuring transparency. He asked tehsildars and patawris to perform their duties with better coordination among them. The Commissioners pointed out that at present there is a shortage of patwaris in Revenue Department. The Chief Secretary said that matter of recruitment of patwaris would be taken up at the next meeting. He also directed divisional commissioners to conduct field visits regularly, keep close liaison with parliamentarians, besides remaining accessible to general public so that peoples’ problems could be resolved.