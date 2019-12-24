Share:

ISLAMABAD (PR) OGDCL has do­nated 15 ambulances worth over Rs. 90 million under its Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) Program for dif­ferent hospitals in surrounding com­munities of OGDCL’s operational areas in all the four provinces of Pakistan. These fully equipped ambulances were distributed among District Head­quarter Hospitals through respective MNAs and MPAs of the region.

Saleem Baz Khan, General Manager CSR and Malik Afzal, General Manager In-charge HR/Admin, handed over the keys of these ambulances during their visits to beneficiary communi­ties. Under the CSR Program, first ambulance was donated to District Hospital Multan through MNA Malik Amir Dogar,. Other recipients of the ambulances included Sardar Zulfiqar Ali Khan Dulla for District Hospital Chakwal, Shahid Ahmed Khattak for District Hospital Karak, Federal Min­ister Shaheryar Affridi for District Hospital Kohat, MNA Yaqoob Sheikh for District Hospital D.I.Khan, Ah­sanullah Tiwana, MNA Khoshab for District Hospital Khoshab Sargodha, Nawabzada Gohram Bughti, MPA for District Hospital Dera Bughti, Balo­chistan, Senator Imam Din for District Hospital Sanghar Sindh, Vice Chancel­lor Jamshore University Hyderabad and District Health Officers for Dis­trict Hospitals Tando Alllah Yar Khan and Hyderabad respectively.

OGDCL is the only flagship company in E&P Sector playing a leading role in providing basic human needs to the communities across the country. OG­DCL has also established a number of trauma centres, medical dispensaries and hospitals across four provinces of Pakistan. OGDCL is also planning to launch Medical Consultancy Ser­vices for its employees as well as the people living around the Oil & Gas Fields across the country, where basic medical facilities will be provided to its employees and the general public.