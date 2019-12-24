Share:

BEIJING (PR) OPPO has kicked off its 2019 OPPO Developer Conference (ODC) in Beijing under the theme of “Innovation and Intelligence”, unveiling a range of initiatives to co-build a new intelligent service ecosystem with developers and partners. The three new initiatives announced at the conference include the enhanced developer support program “Gravity Plan 2.0”, for which OPPO will allocate RMB 1 billion (about USD $143 million) in 2020, the “Five System-level Capability Exposure Engines” and the “IoT Enablement Plan”. In the past year, OPPO has made remarkable progress in building a new ecosystem, boasting more than 320 million monthly active users globally on its ColorOS operating system and accumulating a substantial number of users across its applications, services, and content ecosystem. To date, more than 120,000 developers have joined the OPPO open platform where its open capability service has been used more than 3 billion times per day.

FacePro is Panasonic’s an ultra-powerful Facial Recognition Software that uses Deep Learning algorithm to identify faces otherwise difficult to recognize using conventional video surveillance technology.

The Middle East’s security market has seen a great deal of growth in recent years with future prospects seen to remain on an upward trend. Based on a report by 6WResearch, the regional market for commercial and cyber security, fire protection, smart home solutions, and drones is projected to grow to US$16.4 billion in 2024. A big chunk of this figure is attributed to Commercial Security, comprising video surveillance, access control, and intrusion detection, which is seen to register a US$7.4 billion growth by 2024.