KARACHI - As Test cricket returned to Pakistan, Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Chairman Ehsan Mani has stated that currently, ‘India is a far greater security risk than Pakistan’.

"We have proved that Pakistan is safe, if someone isn't coming then they should prove that it's unsafe. At this time, India is a far greater security risk than Pakistan," Mani said while addressing a press conference here at the National Stadium Karachi on Monday. Pakistan defeated Sri Lanka by 263 runs in the Karachi Test, thus winning what was an emotional two-match Test series 1-0. The Test series marked the return of Test cricket to Pakistan after 10 years. Sri Lanka were the last team to play Tests there, in 2009, when their tour was cut short by a terrorist attack on the team bus.

The former ICC chairman called the ongoing Sri Lanka a turning point. "No one should now doubt security arrangements in Pakistan after successful Sri Lanka Test series. This is a turning point for revival of Test cricket in Pakistan. Media and fans played an important role in portraying positive image of Pakistan worldwide," Mani added.

Pakistan were due to host Bangladesh in January for three T20 Internationals and two Tests but some BCB top officials have been quoted as saying that they will not be playing the five-day format in Pakistan due to security concerns. Mani saw no reason why Bangladesh can’t play in Pakistan at the moment.

"We're in talks with Bangladesh board. Not only Bangladesh, all the teams should have no doubt that PCB will host its home series in Pakistan only," Mani said. "I'm hopeful that Bangladesh will tour Pakistan because there's no reason of not touring. If Sri Lanka can tour Pakistan than why not others," he added.

Mani said he hopes Sarfraz Ahmed will return to the team after playing well at domestic. “There is only way for every player to make way to the national team and that is to perform well with consistent performances at domestic level and earn place in the national team. Hopefully, Sarfraz Ahmed will return to the national team after performing well in domestic cricket.”