DUBAI (PR) Panasonic Marketing Middle East and Africa (PMMAF) has announced an expanded security product and solution portfolio aimed at addressing the region’s growing demand for intelligent security and surveillance systems. Heading the new launches is the WV-X6533LN, a Full-HD 1080p iA PTZ Network Camera with long-range infrared. The Japanese manufacturer is also releasing brand new H.265 Series Multi-Sensor Network Cameras that feature four repositionable lenses, each with 4K image sensors. Completing the brand’s enhanced security offerings is a more powerful and more intuitive FacePro WV-ASF950, which now comes with the Unregistered Face Detection feature.