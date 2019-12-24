Share:

A certain 'Note' was approved by the federal cabinet on December 3 and the direction was given to keep the note confidential.

Titled ‘Account Freezing Orders and Repatriation of Funds to Pakistan', the Note was submitted to the cabinet by the Assets Recovery Unit on December 2. Later, the the cabinet was briefed about the repatriation of funds to Pakistan by the special assistant to the prime minister. No further details were mentioned.

On December 4, paragraph 10 was approved and the cabinet secretary was directed to seal the Note and to de-seal it required before the court of law.