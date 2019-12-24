Share:

LAHORE - A delegation headed by Pakistan Muslim League-Q Spain Presidnet Ch Abdul Ghaffar Marana called on Punjab Assembly Speaker Chaudhry Parvez Elahi in the Speaker’s Chamber here on Monday.

Chaudhry Tahiruzzaman, Chaudhry Waleed Azam and Chaudhry Haider Ali were also present at the meeting. On this occasion, they exchanged views on party affairs and national issued.

Elahi said that overseas Pakistanis were rendering great services for the country. He said that in the tenure of PML government Chaudhry Shujat Hussain had taken effective steps for welfare of the Pakistanis settled overseas. The present government, he said, was taking the best measures for overseas Pakistanis. Marana lauded the leadership for adopting measures for expats’ welfare .