LAHORE - The Punjab Food Authority on Monday sealed three fish points and penalized 53 outlets with hefty fines over their alleged violation of the rules of food act. The action was taken against fish points while carrying out an inspection operation in Punjab. The PFA had visited 230 fish points in a daylong operation including 81 in Lahore zone, 83 in Rawalpindi, 39 in Multan and 27 fish points in Muzaffargarh. Warning notices were issued to 174 points over minor violations while licenses of 09 points were applied. The PFA director general said that the reasons behind sealing the fish points were not to follow previous instructions of the authority, usage of rancid oil and stinky environment. Irfan Memon further said that PFA watchdog teams have closed down Ice and Spice fish point in Rawalpindi, My Food Point in Attock and Sufi Jee Fish Point in Gujarat. Meanwhile, a heavy amount of marinated fish with toxic chemicals was stored in non-food graded blue drums. Furthermore, he said that re-use of low graded cooking oil in the preparation of food is a serious crime in the eye of the authority. “Punjab Food Authority would continue its actions until the provision of healthy and safe food”, he added.