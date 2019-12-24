Share:

KARACHI - Sindh Governor Imran Ismail has announced that Prime Minister Imran Khan will inaugurate Green Line bus project which is completed to provide relief for Karachi citizens suffering transportation problems.

Imran Ismail, while addressing a press conference in Karachi on Monday, said he had monitored the construction process of Green Line bus project over the directives of PM Imran Khan and he will brief him over its details.

He revealed that the authorities will be ready to formally inaugurate the bus project by February 7 next year. Ismail said that PM Khan pays special attention to Sindh and it is the only province where people get health insurance cards without seeking any assistance from the provincial government.

The governor detailed that the federal government was responsible for finalising infrastructure-related work of the bus project. He added that the federal authorities have made an agreement regarding its rent and subsidies for Green Line buses.

Ismail said that infrastructure development has received Rs8 billion from the Centre and close coordination between the federal and provincial government will end delays made in the completion of development projects.

It may be noted that the Karachi’s Green Line BRT project with intersections is 24 km long which includes 12.7 km elevated, 10.9 km at grade, and 422 meters underground and has 25 stations.

The phase-II common corridor from Gurumandir up to Municipal Park with a length of 2.5 km has two underpasses at M.A Jinnah Road.

The state-of-art underground bus terminal with parking facility and commercial mezzanine floor was being also being constructed at Numaish.

Sindh Governor inaugurates Global Health Conference Tuesday

Sindh Governor Imran Ismail will inaugurate a global health conference here at a hotel in Karachi today, which is going to be attended by over 1,000 medical practitioners from all over the world.

Medics International (MI), a USA-based non-profit with its main focus on global relief and health care having footprint of its work in 55 countries, is organising the conference being its 10th international convention.

The MI being a United Nations accredited body has been providing humanitarian and health care work in countries like Burkina Faso, Haiti, Greece, Iraq, Tanzania, and Pakistan.

The upcoming convention will mark the silver jubilee of the foundation of the MI by a group of like-minded expatriate Pakistani physicians in New York who were the graduates of medical colleges across Pakistan. The MI was founded at the basement of a residence in NY and quite soon it emerged as a global health care relief organization.

With participation of over a 1,000 medical professionals from United States, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Saudi Arabia, Iran, Germany, Sweeden, Turkey, Iraq and UAE, the upcoming convention is going to be one of the biggest conferences Pakistan has ever seen on the subject of health care, medicine, and related fields.

There are several threads of the conference namely, Medical, Surgical, Pharmaceutical, Dental, Young Professionals Career Guidance and Women Wing axes. The first leg of the convention will be held at PC Hotel in Karachi on 24th, 25th and 26th of December, 2019 while the second and final leg will be held in Islamabad at Serena Hotel on December 28th and 29th.

“Previously we have organized our global conventions in countries like the USA, Canada, the UK, Barbados, India, Iran, Iraq and now we are coming to Pakistan for the very first time after peace and security situation of our beloved native country has improved. It is now conducive to holding such international events” said MI founder Dr Wajih Rizvi who is also a senior endocrinologist and diabetologist based in the New Jersey.

“We will be having elaborated sessions on different fields of health care profession. There is a whole army of Global Medical Experts whose goal is to transfer the latest technology to Pakistan, train the trainers and facilitate a dialogue to benefit Pakistan, the region and the world at large,” said Dr Wajih Rizvi.